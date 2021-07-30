Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.
Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
