Alchemix One Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $84.79 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $298.90 or 0.00743635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

