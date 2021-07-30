Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

