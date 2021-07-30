Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$14.87.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

