Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$14.25 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) received a C$14.25 price objective from stock analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 316,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,054. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.