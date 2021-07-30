Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce $70.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $70.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $386.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akumin.

AKU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.00 million and a P/E ratio of 312.00. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

