Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $17.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $16,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $501.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

