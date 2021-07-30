Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. 30,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,642. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

