Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €147.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €109.51. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

