Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases $14,900.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.75. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

