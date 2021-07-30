Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

