Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACDVF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

ACDVF stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 302.56% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

