Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $49.84

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.84, but opened at $47.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 6,401 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

