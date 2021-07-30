Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

