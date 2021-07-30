Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.