Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

AGEN opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

