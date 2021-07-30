ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.