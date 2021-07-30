AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

AGCO opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

