Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

