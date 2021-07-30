Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years.

Aflac stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

