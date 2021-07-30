Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Down to $167.60

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.60, but opened at $162.91. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $157.61, with a volume of 1,777 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

