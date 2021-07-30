AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

AER traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28. AerCap has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

