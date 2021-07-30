Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

