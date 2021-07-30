Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

