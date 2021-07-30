Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

