Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

