Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

ZM stock opened at $380.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 133.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.