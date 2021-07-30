Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

