Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94.

