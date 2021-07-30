Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $318.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $321.00. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

