Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $522.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

