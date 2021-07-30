Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 37,977 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

