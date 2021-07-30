Advisor Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.67.

