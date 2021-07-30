Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

