Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $596.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.