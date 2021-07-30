Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

