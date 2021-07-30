Advisor Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN opened at $491.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

