Advisor Partners LLC Buys 11,157 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

