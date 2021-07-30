Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,680,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,871,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,472,000 after buying an additional 159,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

