Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,078,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADVM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

