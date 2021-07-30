Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.84 million, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

