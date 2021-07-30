Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

AVK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,804. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

