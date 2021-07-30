Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

