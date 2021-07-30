Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

ADAP opened at $3.61 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $561.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

