Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.98. Adagene shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

