AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.83.

Shares of AT opened at C$10.58 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$638.01 million and a P/E ratio of 111.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

