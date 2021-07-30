Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

