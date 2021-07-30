Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.69. 69,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

