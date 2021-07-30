Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,404 shares of company stock worth $969,068. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

