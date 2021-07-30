Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Acasti Pharma were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACST stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.95. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

